CBI Exposes ONGC Jorhat Medical Fraud Scheme

The CBI has filed a case against a former deputy general manager of ONGC and others for a Rs 45 lakh fraud involving fake medical bills. Their scheme, active during the COVID-19 pandemic, fabricated documents to misappropriated funds. An internal ONGC inquiry revealed systemic fraud and prompted CBI action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a case against a former ONGC deputy general manager and nine associates linked to an elaborate scam defrauding Rs 45 lakh through phony medical bills, according to official statements released on Wednesday.

Key figures accused in the fraud include ex-DGM Bijoy Kumar Shaw, his ex-colleague Eashitva Tamuly, and proprietors of eight authorized medical shops. The FIR, based on ONGC's complaint, claims the group manipulated medical documentation between 2019 and 2022 to embezzle funds.

An internal inquiry found fabricated high-value medicine requisition slips for unauthorized beneficiaries, leading ONGC to alert the CBI. CBI's probe revealed 340 unreconciled cases over the alleged fake dispensations, prompting immediate investigation into the widespread corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

