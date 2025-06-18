CBI Exposes ONGC Jorhat Medical Fraud Scheme

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a case against a former ONGC deputy general manager and nine associates linked to an elaborate scam defrauding Rs 45 lakh through phony medical bills, according to official statements released on Wednesday.

Key figures accused in the fraud include ex-DGM Bijoy Kumar Shaw, his ex-colleague Eashitva Tamuly, and proprietors of eight authorized medical shops. The FIR, based on ONGC's complaint, claims the group manipulated medical documentation between 2019 and 2022 to embezzle funds.

An internal inquiry found fabricated high-value medicine requisition slips for unauthorized beneficiaries, leading ONGC to alert the CBI. CBI's probe revealed 340 unreconciled cases over the alleged fake dispensations, prompting immediate investigation into the widespread corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)