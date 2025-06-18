Left Menu

Maoist Encounter in Alluri Sitharamaraju Results in Three Fatalities

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in a firefight with police during a combing operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The incident, based on prior intelligence, occurred near Kintukuru village. Authorities confiscated rifles and continue to monitor the area for Maoist activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce encounter, three Maoists were killed by police during a combing operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted after receiving prior intelligence, took place in the Papikondalu forest area, close to Kintukuru village, early in the morning around 6 AM, according to Inspector General of Police (IG) Operations, Srikanth.

The deceased have been identified as Uday, Central Committee Member (CCM) Aruna, and Special Zone Committee Member (SZCM) Anju. Security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles at the site, indicating readiness of the Maoists. Further details are expected once the bodies are retrieved and an intensified surveillance continues across the area.

