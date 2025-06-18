Maoist Encounter in Alluri Sitharamaraju Results in Three Fatalities

In a fierce encounter, three Maoists were killed by police during a combing operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted after receiving prior intelligence, took place in the Papikondalu forest area, close to Kintukuru village, early in the morning around 6 AM, according to Inspector General of Police (IG) Operations, Srikanth.

The deceased have been identified as Uday, Central Committee Member (CCM) Aruna, and Special Zone Committee Member (SZCM) Anju. Security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles at the site, indicating readiness of the Maoists. Further details are expected once the bodies are retrieved and an intensified surveillance continues across the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)