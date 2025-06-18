Samajwadi Party MP Charged in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Case

A chargesheet implicating Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with 22 others, was filed on Wednesday in connection to the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid last November, officials have confirmed.

Despite initial accusations, Sohail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a thorough investigation.

The violent clashes in Sambhal on November 24 were reportedly sparked by a court-ordered survey of the ASI-protected site, leading to four fatalities and numerous injuries among law enforcement and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)