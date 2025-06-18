Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP Charged in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Case

A chargesheet was filed against SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and 22 others in connection with violence near Shahi Jama Masjid. No evidence was found against Sohail Iqbal. The incident in Sambhal resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries. The case involves the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:54 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Charged in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chargesheet implicating Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with 22 others, was filed on Wednesday in connection to the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid last November, officials have confirmed.

Despite initial accusations, Sohail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a thorough investigation.

The violent clashes in Sambhal on November 24 were reportedly sparked by a court-ordered survey of the ASI-protected site, leading to four fatalities and numerous injuries among law enforcement and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025