Punjab Police Busts Major Mohali Call Center Scam

Punjab Police have uncovered an illegal call centre in Mohali that defrauded victims of approximately Rs 50 crore through online scams. Eight individuals, including a woman, have been apprehended. The operation involved sending false messages about cryptocurrency purchases, tricking people into revealing personal information and transferring funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced on Wednesday the dismantling of an illegal call centre in Mohali, accused of defrauding individuals to the tune of Rs 50 crore through sophisticated online scams. Eight suspects, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the fraud.

Mohali's Superintendent of Police, Sirivennela, reported that authorities received intelligence indicating the fraudulent call centre's operations from a residential flat in Eden Court Society, Sector 91. Acting on this tip-off, the police conducted raids, leading to the arrest of those involved.

The operation, described by the police, involved sending alarming messages falsely claiming victims had engaged in cryptocurrency transactions, prompting concerns over bank account deductions. The messages included a contact number for assistance. Upon contacting, the fraudsters posed as officials to extract personal and banking details from victims, coercing them to transfer funds via gift cards, e-vouchers, or bank transfers. The illegal enterprise reportedly functioned for six months. Investigators are currently tracking additional accomplices and financial pathways linked to the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

