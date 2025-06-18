Statehood as a Right: Farooq Abdullah's Call for Democracy in J&K

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is a constitutional right rather than a concession. Speaking to NC workers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the former chief minister emphasized the need for a return to full democratic governance in the region.

Abdullah stressed that statehood is not a gift but a right promised repeatedly by the ruling government and long overdue. The NC leader assured his party members that overcoming these challenges remains a priority for the government.

Criticizing the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah described it as an impediment to genuine governance. He observed that governing a region with such diversity under the restrictive framework of a union territory is inefficient and likened it to flying a kite without wind.

