Statehood as a Right: Farooq Abdullah's Call for Democracy in J&K
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, emphasizes that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is a constitutional right, not a concession. He advocates for the reestablishment of democratic authority in the region, criticizing its current union territory status as a hindrance to effective governance, and assures party workers of continued efforts to address these issues.
- Country:
- India
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is a constitutional right rather than a concession. Speaking to NC workers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the former chief minister emphasized the need for a return to full democratic governance in the region.
Abdullah stressed that statehood is not a gift but a right promised repeatedly by the ruling government and long overdue. The NC leader assured his party members that overcoming these challenges remains a priority for the government.
Criticizing the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah described it as an impediment to genuine governance. He observed that governing a region with such diversity under the restrictive framework of a union territory is inefficient and likened it to flying a kite without wind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
