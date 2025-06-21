Tamil Nadu Government Assists Stranded Tamils in Israel and Iran

The Tamil Nadu government has established control rooms to provide assistance to Tamils stranded in Israel and Iran due to ongoing conflicts between the countries. Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed officials to extend all possible aid via the Indian embassy.

A 24-hour control room at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has been set up, offering helpline services. Numbers provided for emergency support include 011 24193300, 9289516712, and email contacts like tnhouse@tn.gov.in, procofficetnh@gmail.com.

The government has urged stranded individuals to follow guidance from the Indian embassy. A helpline has also been established at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of Non-Resident Tamils with numbers including 1800 309 3793, +918069009901, and others for missed calls.

