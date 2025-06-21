Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Assists Stranded Tamils in Israel and Iran

The Tamil Nadu government has set up control rooms to aid Tamils stranded in Israel and Iran amid the ongoing conflict. Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated measures, collaborating with the Indian embassy. A helpline has been established for assistance, and evacuation efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:13 IST
Tamil Nadu Government Assists Stranded Tamils in Israel and Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has established control rooms to provide assistance to Tamils stranded in Israel and Iran due to ongoing conflicts between the countries. Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed officials to extend all possible aid via the Indian embassy.

A 24-hour control room at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has been set up, offering helpline services. Numbers provided for emergency support include 011 24193300, 9289516712, and email contacts like tnhouse@tn.gov.in, procofficetnh@gmail.com.

The government has urged stranded individuals to follow guidance from the Indian embassy. A helpline has also been established at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of Non-Resident Tamils with numbers including 1800 309 3793, +918069009901, and others for missed calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025