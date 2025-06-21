Political Tensions Surge in Rajasthan Amid Arrest Controversy

Nirmal Chaudhary, a former president of the Rajasthan University Student Union, was arrested while taking an exam on campus. His detention ties back to a 2022 unlawful assembly case, sparking political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswani Gautam confirmed his arrest following an investigative report. Congress voiced strong opposition to the move, labeling it a blow to democracy.

The arrest follows recent protests by Chaudhary and Youth Congress president Abhimanyu Poonia, who demand action against a senior doctor after the alleged suicide of a resident doctor. Congress leaders accuse the ruling BJP of using police power to stifle dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)