Political Tensions Surge in Rajasthan Amid Arrest Controversy

Nirmal Chaudhary, ex-Rajasthan University Student Union president, was arrested at his exam site amidst political unrest. His detention, linked to a 2022 unlawful assembly case, sparked criticism from Congress leaders. They accuse the BJP government of silencing dissent. The incident follows protests related to a suspicious suicide case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswani Gautam confirmed his arrest following an investigative report. Congress voiced strong opposition to the move, labeling it a blow to democracy.

The arrest follows recent protests by Chaudhary and Youth Congress president Abhimanyu Poonia, who demand action against a senior doctor after the alleged suicide of a resident doctor. Congress leaders accuse the ruling BJP of using police power to stifle dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

