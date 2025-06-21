Beware of Digital Deceit: Protecting Mukhyamantri Mainya Samman Yojana Beneficiaries

The East Singhbhum administration in Jharkhand has issued a warning to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mainya Samman Yojana to be vigilant in light of attempts by cyber fraudsters to extract confidential information.

According to an official statement, these fraudsters disguise themselves by using the deputy commissioner's profile picture, posing as officials to pressure beneficiaries into revealing sensitive information through WhatsApp and phone calls.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has clarified that the district administration does not solicit personal or scheme-related information through these channels, urging the public to report any such requests to the authorities, as this is suspected to be a sophisticated cyber fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)