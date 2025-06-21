Left Menu

Beware of Digital Deceit: Protecting Mukhyamantri Mainya Samman Yojana Beneficiaries

Jharkhand's East Singhbhum administration alerted Mukhyamantri Mainya Samman Yojana beneficiaries about scamsters seeking personal information via phone and WhatsApp, impersonating officials. Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi emphasized that the district administration never requests such data, urging caution and reporting suspicions to the cyber cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:03 IST
The East Singhbhum administration in Jharkhand has issued a warning to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mainya Samman Yojana to be vigilant in light of attempts by cyber fraudsters to extract confidential information.

According to an official statement, these fraudsters disguise themselves by using the deputy commissioner's profile picture, posing as officials to pressure beneficiaries into revealing sensitive information through WhatsApp and phone calls.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has clarified that the district administration does not solicit personal or scheme-related information through these channels, urging the public to report any such requests to the authorities, as this is suspected to be a sophisticated cyber fraud.

