Operation Sindhu: India Leads Evacuation Efforts in Iran

India is evacuating its citizens from Iran amid its conflict with Israel. Operation Sindhu, initiated by India, also aids Nepali and Sri Lankan nationals. The Indian Embassy in Iran has shared emergency contacts for assistance. Over 500 Indians have been evacuated so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a comprehensive evacuation operation dubbed 'Operation Sindhu,' India is swiftly moving to evacuate its citizens from Iran amidst the escalating conflict with Israel. The Indian Embassy in Iran has been proactive, offering emergency contact numbers and a Telegram channel for swift communication with those in need.

Demonstrating regional solidarity, the operation extends support to citizens from Nepal and Sri Lanka, following requests from their respective governments. The Embassy has opened its emergency contact lines for Nepali and Sri Lankan nationals seeking urgent repatriation assistance.

Amid heightened tension in the region, India's Ministry of External Affairs reports that over 500 Indian nationals have already been safely evacuated. The initiative underscores India's commitment to regional cooperation, assisting neighboring countries in distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

