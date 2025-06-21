Operation Sindhu: Mission to Bring Indian Nationals Home

More than 800 Indian nationals have been successfully evacuated from Iran amid intensifying military confrontations between Iran and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the safe return of Indians under the government-led Operation Sindhu.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided updates through social media, announcing several evacuation flights arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. A special flight carrying 290 individuals, including students and religious pilgrims, landed at 2330 hrs on June 20. Additional flights from Ashgabat and Mashhad further increased the number of returnees.

The operation also extended humanitarian support to individuals from Nepal and Sri Lanka on the request of their governments. This effort underlines India's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and those from neighboring countries during international crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)