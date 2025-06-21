Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: Mission to Bring Indian Nationals Home

Operation Sindhu successfully evacuated over 800 Indian nationals from Iran amid escalating tensions with Israel. The operation included students and pilgrims, with flights arriving safely in New Delhi. The Indian government expressed gratitude to Iran for its assistance, and efforts have extended to evacuees from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:48 IST
More than 800 Indian nationals have been successfully evacuated from Iran amid intensifying military confrontations between Iran and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the safe return of Indians under the government-led Operation Sindhu.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided updates through social media, announcing several evacuation flights arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. A special flight carrying 290 individuals, including students and religious pilgrims, landed at 2330 hrs on June 20. Additional flights from Ashgabat and Mashhad further increased the number of returnees.

The operation also extended humanitarian support to individuals from Nepal and Sri Lanka on the request of their governments. This effort underlines India's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and those from neighboring countries during international crises.

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

