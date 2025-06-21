Operation Sindhu: Mission to Bring Indian Nationals Home
Operation Sindhu successfully evacuated over 800 Indian nationals from Iran amid escalating tensions with Israel. The operation included students and pilgrims, with flights arriving safely in New Delhi. The Indian government expressed gratitude to Iran for its assistance, and efforts have extended to evacuees from Nepal and Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- India
More than 800 Indian nationals have been successfully evacuated from Iran amid intensifying military confrontations between Iran and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the safe return of Indians under the government-led Operation Sindhu.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided updates through social media, announcing several evacuation flights arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. A special flight carrying 290 individuals, including students and religious pilgrims, landed at 2330 hrs on June 20. Additional flights from Ashgabat and Mashhad further increased the number of returnees.
The operation also extended humanitarian support to individuals from Nepal and Sri Lanka on the request of their governments. This effort underlines India's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and those from neighboring countries during international crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Headlines: Texas Measles Stalls, Omada's Nasdaq Triumph, and Vaccination Drives
Health Headlines: Measles Update, Fast-Tracking Drug Approval, and More
AIIMS New Delhi's Blueprint for Tripura's Healthcare Evolution
Controversial Meat Discovery Sparks Investigation in Mathura
Kabul Market Blaze Highlights Urgent Need for Safety Measures