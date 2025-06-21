Controversy Unfolds As Woman Files Complaint Against In-Laws
Priyanka Kumari, a woman from Ghazipur, lodged a police complaint against her in-laws and villagers accusing them of violence and forcing a public display involving an alleged extra-marital partner. The police are investigating under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but have not confirmed forced marriage allegations.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old woman from Ghazipur, Priyanka Kumari, filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws and villagers of harassment. She claims they forced a public act involving her and a man alleged to be her extra-marital partner. Priyanka, married to Rohit Kumar earlier this year, alleges the group demanded that the man, Pintu Gond, apply vermillion on her forehead in a symbolic act of marriage.
The incident, which stirred controversy, was reported after an encounter in a field involving Priyanka and Pintu. Despite villagers' accusations and Priyanka's denial of the affair, the matter escalated when her in-laws allegedly orchestrated the public spectacle.
The local police have registered a case under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing voluntary hurt. However, officer Mahedra Pratap Singh reported no formal complaint of forced marriage has been received, and investigations are ongoing.
