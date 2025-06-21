Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds As Woman Files Complaint Against In-Laws

Priyanka Kumari, a woman from Ghazipur, lodged a police complaint against her in-laws and villagers accusing them of violence and forcing a public display involving an alleged extra-marital partner. The police are investigating under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but have not confirmed forced marriage allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:16 IST
Controversy Unfolds As Woman Files Complaint Against In-Laws
complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman from Ghazipur, Priyanka Kumari, filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws and villagers of harassment. She claims they forced a public act involving her and a man alleged to be her extra-marital partner. Priyanka, married to Rohit Kumar earlier this year, alleges the group demanded that the man, Pintu Gond, apply vermillion on her forehead in a symbolic act of marriage.

The incident, which stirred controversy, was reported after an encounter in a field involving Priyanka and Pintu. Despite villagers' accusations and Priyanka's denial of the affair, the matter escalated when her in-laws allegedly orchestrated the public spectacle.

The local police have registered a case under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing voluntary hurt. However, officer Mahedra Pratap Singh reported no formal complaint of forced marriage has been received, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025