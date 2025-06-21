Bihar Boosts Social Security Pensions Ahead of Elections

The government of Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has decided to amplify the pensions for senior citizens, widows, and disabled individuals. The pension increase, amounting to an additional Rs 700 monthly, raises the payout to Rs 1,100 per recipient starting this July.

The enhancement in pension is anticipated to significantly aid over 1.09 crore beneficiaries, reflecting the government's dedication to ensuring a dignified and secure life for these groups. This move precedes the upcoming assembly polls, adding a notable political dimension to it.

While Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expresses satisfaction with this initiative, the opposition accused the ruling NDA of replicating welfare agendas. The increased pension schemes will now proceed to require cabinet approval, amid discussions of its fiscal impact on the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)