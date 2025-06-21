Tragic Confession: Husband Admits to Strangling Wife in Delhi Hotel

A 24-year-old woman was discovered dead in a Delhi hotel room after her husband confessed to the heinous act of strangulation amid accusations of infidelity. The wife's tragic death has sparked a murder investigation, leaving officials unraveling the mystery of the unfortunate event.

The accused, Gopal Sharma, fled the scene in Paharganj and returned to his hometown of Mathura, where the local police apprehended him. The revelation came when Sharma dialed the emergency services and admitted to killing his wife, leading to his capture and subsequent handover to Delhi police.

Authorities revealed the couple, Mathura residents, checked into New Victoria Hotel on June 20. After leaving the premises alone, Gopal Sharma never returned. His confession unveiled an altercation over suspicions of infidelity, which tragically culminated in murder. Investigations are ongoing in this case of marital strife turned fatal.

(With inputs from agencies.)