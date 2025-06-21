Left Menu

Tragic Confession: Husband Admits to Strangling Wife in Delhi Hotel

A 24-year-old woman was found dead in a Delhi hotel after her husband called the police, admitting to strangling her over suspicions of infidelity. Gopal Sharma fled to Mathura after committing the crime but was apprehended and handed over to Delhi Police. A murder case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:29 IST
Tragic Confession: Husband Admits to Strangling Wife in Delhi Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was discovered dead in a Delhi hotel room after her husband confessed to the heinous act of strangulation amid accusations of infidelity. The wife's tragic death has sparked a murder investigation, leaving officials unraveling the mystery of the unfortunate event.

The accused, Gopal Sharma, fled the scene in Paharganj and returned to his hometown of Mathura, where the local police apprehended him. The revelation came when Sharma dialed the emergency services and admitted to killing his wife, leading to his capture and subsequent handover to Delhi police.

Authorities revealed the couple, Mathura residents, checked into New Victoria Hotel on June 20. After leaving the premises alone, Gopal Sharma never returned. His confession unveiled an altercation over suspicions of infidelity, which tragically culminated in murder. Investigations are ongoing in this case of marital strife turned fatal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025