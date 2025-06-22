Gangland Saga: The Capture of Rakesh Kadian

The Delhi Police Special Cell successfully captured a notorious gangster with a bounty of Rs 20,000. Rakesh Kadian, also known as Pampu, was apprehended in the Rohini area while attempting to revive his criminal activities in Delhi.

Kadian, an infamous figure from Panipat, Haryana, was wanted for his involvement in the February murder of Deepak, alias Bhanja, at Veer Dhaba in Sonepat. Armed with illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges, Rakesh was intercepted on Saturday.

According to officials, Kadian boasts a lengthy criminal record, spanning various charges such as murder, extortion, and arms-related offenses. His foray into crime began in 2010, following a personal vendetta that spiraled into a series of violent acts and assassination attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)