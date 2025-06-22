Left Menu

Gangland Saga: The Capture of Rakesh Kadian

Rakesh Kadian, aka Pampu, a notorious gangster with a Rs 20,000 bounty, was apprehended in Delhi by police. Wanted for a Haryana murder, his arrest revealed a criminal past including multiple violent offenses. The arrest was facilitated by the Special Cell based on a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell successfully captured a notorious gangster with a bounty of Rs 20,000. Rakesh Kadian, also known as Pampu, was apprehended in the Rohini area while attempting to revive his criminal activities in Delhi.

Kadian, an infamous figure from Panipat, Haryana, was wanted for his involvement in the February murder of Deepak, alias Bhanja, at Veer Dhaba in Sonepat. Armed with illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges, Rakesh was intercepted on Saturday.

According to officials, Kadian boasts a lengthy criminal record, spanning various charges such as murder, extortion, and arms-related offenses. His foray into crime began in 2010, following a personal vendetta that spiraled into a series of violent acts and assassination attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

