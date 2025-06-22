Daring Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Robbery Suspect Linked to Haryana Heist

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in connection with a high-profile armed extortion and robbery case in Haryana's Jind. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Naseeb, was apprehended on Saturday in the Vikaspuri area, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Naseeb, a resident of Sultanpuri, played a role in a violent incident on June 13 at a grocery store in Choupda Patti, Narwana. The gang of four shot the shopkeeper and looted Rs 2.5 lakh. The police, acting on a tip-off, set a trap near Khanda Chowk, culminating in Naseeb's arrest as he attempted to flee, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

A Beretta pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from Naseeb. With no prior criminal history, he reportedly resorted to crime for quick money. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining three accused, while Naseeb is under interrogation, police sources indicate.

