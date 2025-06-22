Left Menu

Daring Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Robbery Suspect Linked to Haryana Heist

Delhi's Special Cell arrested Naseeb, accused in a violent robbery in Haryana's Jind. The attack involved four men who shot a shopkeeper and stole Rs 2.5 lakh. Naseeb, with no prior record, allegedly sought fast money, joining the gang. The police recovered a pistol and scooter from him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:52 IST
Daring Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Robbery Suspect Linked to Haryana Heist
Naseeb
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in connection with a high-profile armed extortion and robbery case in Haryana's Jind. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Naseeb, was apprehended on Saturday in the Vikaspuri area, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Naseeb, a resident of Sultanpuri, played a role in a violent incident on June 13 at a grocery store in Choupda Patti, Narwana. The gang of four shot the shopkeeper and looted Rs 2.5 lakh. The police, acting on a tip-off, set a trap near Khanda Chowk, culminating in Naseeb's arrest as he attempted to flee, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

A Beretta pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from Naseeb. With no prior criminal history, he reportedly resorted to crime for quick money. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining three accused, while Naseeb is under interrogation, police sources indicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025