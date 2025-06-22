Left Menu

Tragic Family Tale: Mother and Son Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh

A 26-year-old woman, Pinky, allegedly killed her son and herself in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Her father accuses the in-laws of murder linked to dowry demands. The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy reports are awaited.

Pinky
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chaukhata village, Uttar Pradesh, where a young mother and her four-year-old son were found dead, reportedly due to murder-suicide, according to local police reports.

Pinky, aged 26, was married to Ranjeet Kumar Rajput, who works in Gujarat. She allegedly killed her son Mohit before taking her own life, amidst ongoing marital disputes sparked by Ranjeet's job location.

Her father, Rakesh Chandra, has filed a complaint alleging dowry demands and murder by her in-laws. The police are investigating, with the precise cause of death pending autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

