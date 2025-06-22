Tragic Family Tale: Mother and Son Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Chaukhata village, Uttar Pradesh, where a young mother and her four-year-old son were found dead, reportedly due to murder-suicide, according to local police reports.

Pinky, aged 26, was married to Ranjeet Kumar Rajput, who works in Gujarat. She allegedly killed her son Mohit before taking her own life, amidst ongoing marital disputes sparked by Ranjeet's job location.

Her father, Rakesh Chandra, has filed a complaint alleging dowry demands and murder by her in-laws. The police are investigating, with the precise cause of death pending autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)