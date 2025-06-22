Left Menu

Stranded in Iran: Families Seek Government Action Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Families of five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh stranded in Tehran due to escalating Israel-Iran conflict appeal for government assistance. While safe in a hotel, their return is hindered by closed air services. Other Indians in Israel shelter in bunkers, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

Updated: 22-06-2025 20:09 IST
Families of five pilgrims from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh have made a heartfelt appeal to the Indian government for assistance, as their relatives remain stranded in Tehran amid a burgeoning conflict between Israel and Iran. The pilgrims, who traveled to Iran for a religious pilgrimage, are safe but unable to return home due to the suspension of air services.

In parallel, Indians working in Israel, including individuals from Barabanki district, are living in dire conditions, taking refuge in bunkers due to closed factories and escalating hostilities. They maintain contact with family through video calls, sharing concerning footage of missiles overhead.

Government officials, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, have urged diplomatic efforts and the deployment of special aircraft to ensure the safe repatriation of all Indian citizens in the affected regions. Local MPs, including Ballia's Sanatan Pandey, have reiterated these requests in communications with the Ministry of External Affairs.

