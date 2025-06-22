U.S. Evacuates Personnel Amid Heightened Lebanon Tensions
The U.S. State Department has instructed family members and non-emergency staff to leave Lebanon amid growing regional instability. This move follows increased military actions involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S. The conflict heightens concerns following earlier hostilities in Gaza, escalating tension in the Middle East.
The U.S. State Department has called for the evacuation of family members and non-essential government staff from Lebanon, citing increasing instability in the region. An official statement was sent to U.S. citizens in Lebanon outlining these orders on Sunday.
This decision comes as the international community waits for Iran's reaction after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S., alongside Israel, launched a significant strike against Tehran's nuclear facilities. Trump described the military move as a complete obliteration of Iran's critical nuclear sites.
The region remains tense following the initial outbreak of hostilities on June 13, when Israel initiated attacks on Iran, further escalating conflicts noted earlier in October 2023 in Gaza. Lebanon has been classified under a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory by the State Department as tensions mount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
