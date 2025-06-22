Shocking Blast Strikes Damascus' Mar Elias Church
A blast occurred at Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. Witnesses reported that a suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion. Efforts to get confirmation from Damascus security forces were unsuccessful as no immediate comment was available from the authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:33 IST
A significant explosion erupted at the Mar Elias Church situated in the Dweila neighborhood of Syria's capital, Damascus, on Sunday. Eyewitnesses attributed the blast to a suicide bomber detonating himself inside the religious premises.
The incident left the community and witnesses in shock, serving as a stark reminder of the volatile security situation in the region.
Attempts to obtain official comments from the Damascus security forces were met with silence, as no immediate response was provided on the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
