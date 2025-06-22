Shocking Blast Strikes Damascus' Mar Elias Church

A significant explosion erupted at the Mar Elias Church situated in the Dweila neighborhood of Syria's capital, Damascus, on Sunday. Eyewitnesses attributed the blast to a suicide bomber detonating himself inside the religious premises.

The incident left the community and witnesses in shock, serving as a stark reminder of the volatile security situation in the region.

Attempts to obtain official comments from the Damascus security forces were met with silence, as no immediate response was provided on the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)