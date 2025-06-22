European Leaders Urge Calm Amid Tensions Over U.S. Strikes
Amid rising tensions, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have called on Iran to refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region. This appeal comes in response to U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and the European nations reiterate Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.
- Country:
- Germany
In a united front, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have issued a joint statement urging Iran to avoid actions that could heighten tensions in the region. This plea follows a series of U.S. strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.
The European governments emphasized their unwavering stance that Iran must never possess nuclear weapons. They expressed concerns over the potential threat to regional security if Iran were to advance its nuclear capabilities.
As diplomatic efforts hang in the balance, the European leaders are calling for restraint and reiterating the necessity for dialogue to maintain stability in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colombian Senator Shot in Bogota: Political Tensions on the Rise
Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Trump's Controversial Deployment of National Guard in California Sparks Tensions
Imphal Districts Clamp Down: Curfews and Internet Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions
Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid National Guard Deployment and Immigration Protests