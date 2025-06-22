European Leaders Urge Calm Amid Tensions Over U.S. Strikes

In a united front, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have issued a joint statement urging Iran to avoid actions that could heighten tensions in the region. This plea follows a series of U.S. strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

The European governments emphasized their unwavering stance that Iran must never possess nuclear weapons. They expressed concerns over the potential threat to regional security if Iran were to advance its nuclear capabilities.

As diplomatic efforts hang in the balance, the European leaders are calling for restraint and reiterating the necessity for dialogue to maintain stability in the Middle East.

