Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi hailed Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in Indian military history, applauding its execution and the impact on counter-terrorism strategy. He honored Armed Forces personnel for their success in the mission targeting terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday commended Operation Sindoor as a pivotal event in India's military chronicles, lauding the operation's precise coordination and prompt execution.
During a civil reception, Ravi honored Armed Forces personnel for their successful efforts in Operation Sindoor, targeting terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, subsequent to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Ravi noted PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership transformed India's counter-terror doctrine, emphasizing any terror assault would be treated as an act of war. This clear stance has bolstered the confidence and operational readiness of the Armed Forces. The governor also acknowledged Tamil Nadu's significant role in national defense history.
