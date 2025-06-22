Tragedy Strikes Mar Elias Church in Damascus: A Deadly Attack

A devastating attack struck the Mar Elias Church in Damascus on Sunday, resulting in at least 13 fatalities, according to Syrian state media. The suicide bombing also left over 50 individuals wounded during a prayer session.

The incident, unfolding in Dweil'a on Damascus's outskirts, marks the first attack of its kind in years. As Syria continues grappling with extremist threats, this underscores the ongoing risks posed by potential sleeper cells.

While no organization has claimed responsibility, Syrian authorities suggest it was an act by the Islamic State. This attack further highlights the fragile security situation as the country seeks stability amidst ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)