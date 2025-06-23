Israel Condemns EU Report on Human Rights in Gaza
Israel has dismissed a European Union report as a 'moral and methodological failure.' The report suggested Israel might be breaching human rights in Gaza and the West Bank. This rejection comes as European nations have criticized Israel's military actions following Hamas's recent attack.
Israel has strongly criticized a European Union report, which claimed that Israel may be violating human rights obligations in Gaza and the West Bank. The report was described as a 'moral and methodological failure' in a note addressed to EU officials.
The note accused the EU of not acknowledging Israel's challenges and relying on inaccurate information. This correspondence comes in the wake of escalating European criticism over the civilian casualties resulting from Israel's military efforts against Hamas.
The report by the EU's diplomatic service has been met with Israel's outright rejection ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers. The conflict's toll on civilians continues to draw international attention.
Over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say, reports AP.
