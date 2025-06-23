Left Menu

Israel Condemns EU Report on Human Rights in Gaza

Israel has dismissed a European Union report as a 'moral and methodological failure.' The report suggested Israel might be breaching human rights in Gaza and the West Bank. This rejection comes as European nations have criticized Israel's military actions following Hamas's recent attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-06-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 00:15 IST
Israel Condemns EU Report on Human Rights in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Israel has strongly criticized a European Union report, which claimed that Israel may be violating human rights obligations in Gaza and the West Bank. The report was described as a 'moral and methodological failure' in a note addressed to EU officials.

The note accused the EU of not acknowledging Israel's challenges and relying on inaccurate information. This correspondence comes in the wake of escalating European criticism over the civilian casualties resulting from Israel's military efforts against Hamas.

The report by the EU's diplomatic service has been met with Israel's outright rejection ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers. The conflict's toll on civilians continues to draw international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025