Devastating Attack on Greek Orthodox Church in Syria Leaves Many Dead

A tragic attack unfolded in Syria on Sunday as a suicide bomber opened fire and detonated an explosive vest in a Greek Orthodox church, claiming the lives of at least 20 worshippers and injuring 52 others, as reported by state media.

The incident occurred at the Mar Elias Church in Dweil'a, near Damascus, marking the first attack of its kind in years. While no group has claimed responsibility, Syrian officials suggest an extremist from the Islamic State group was involved.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the act, reaffirming the government's commitment to combatting terrorism while ensuring the safety of its citizens. Security forces and first responders remain on high alert as the community mourns this devastating loss.

