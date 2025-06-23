Turkey Condemns 'Treacherous' Attack on Damascus Church

A 'treacherous' attack on a church in Damascus has drawn condemnation from Turkey's foreign ministry, which argued the incident was an attempt to derail stability and security efforts in Syria.

The ministry emphasized confidence in the Syrian administration and populace to remain united and resilient in facing terrorist threats.

Turkey reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria through these challenges, underscoring a continued alliance in the battle against chaos-inducing terror organizations.

