Turkey Condemns 'Treacherous' Attack on Damascus Church
Turkey's foreign ministry condemned a 'treacherous' attack on a church in Damascus, claiming it aimed to disrupt Syria's stability. The ministry expressed confidence that the Syrian administration and its people would unite against terrorism, affirming Turkey's ongoing support for Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:12 IST
- Turkey
A 'treacherous' attack on a church in Damascus has drawn condemnation from Turkey's foreign ministry, which argued the incident was an attempt to derail stability and security efforts in Syria.
The ministry emphasized confidence in the Syrian administration and populace to remain united and resilient in facing terrorist threats.
Turkey reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria through these challenges, underscoring a continued alliance in the battle against chaos-inducing terror organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
