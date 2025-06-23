Left Menu

Turkey Condemns 'Treacherous' Attack on Damascus Church

Turkey's foreign ministry condemned a 'treacherous' attack on a church in Damascus, claiming it aimed to disrupt Syria's stability. The ministry expressed confidence that the Syrian administration and its people would unite against terrorism, affirming Turkey's ongoing support for Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:12 IST
Turkey Condemns 'Treacherous' Attack on Damascus Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A 'treacherous' attack on a church in Damascus has drawn condemnation from Turkey's foreign ministry, which argued the incident was an attempt to derail stability and security efforts in Syria.

The ministry emphasized confidence in the Syrian administration and populace to remain united and resilient in facing terrorist threats.

Turkey reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria through these challenges, underscoring a continued alliance in the battle against chaos-inducing terror organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025