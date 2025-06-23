US-Iran Tensions Escalate: A Defense Against Nuclear Threats

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shear reinforced President Donald Trump's stern warning about Iranian aggression.

She declared that any attack from Iran, whether direct or indirect, against Americans or US bases would trigger a forceful US retaliation.

The move is intended to defend Israel and US citizens while hindering Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

She implored the Security Council to pressure Iran to cease its longstanding campaign against Israel, halt its nuclear activities, stop targeting Americans, and engage in sincere peace negotiations.