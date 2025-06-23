US-Iran Tensions Escalate: A Defense Against Nuclear Threats
Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shear emphasized at a UN Security Council meeting that any Iranian aggression against Americans will be met with force. The US aims to defend Israel and curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, urging Iran to stop anti-American rhetoric and negotiate peacefully.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-06-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 05:07 IST
At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shear reinforced President Donald Trump's stern warning about Iranian aggression.
She declared that any attack from Iran, whether direct or indirect, against Americans or US bases would trigger a forceful US retaliation.
The move is intended to defend Israel and US citizens while hindering Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
She implored the Security Council to pressure Iran to cease its longstanding campaign against Israel, halt its nuclear activities, stop targeting Americans, and engage in sincere peace negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- Security Council
- nuclear
- Iranian threat
- Israel
- Dorothy Shear
- Trump
- retaliation
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hamas Target in Syria
Wave of Violence: Stabbings and Shootings Take Toll in Israel
Revealed: Iran's 'Treasure Trove' of Israeli Nuclear Documents
Israel vows to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching Gaza, reports AP.
Tensions Rise as Greta Thunberg-Led Boat Faces Israeli Blockade