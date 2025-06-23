Gayton McKenzie Invites Nominations for SAIDS Board to Champion Clean Sport

In a decisive move to strengthen anti-doping efforts in South African sports, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has officially opened nominations for the Board of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS). The call is directed at qualified, ethical, and independent individuals who possess the requisite knowledge and professional background to contribute meaningfully to clean sport governance and policy in the country.

The appointed board will serve a five-year term from 2025 to 2030, and will play a pivotal role in steering the national anti-doping agenda in line with international standards and domestic legislation.

Who Can Be Nominated?

Nominees are expected to be suitably qualified professionals with a minimum of five years’ experience in one or more of the following fields:

Law

Sports Medicine

Sport Management

Sport Science

Law Enforcement

In addition to domain-specific expertise, nominees should exhibit a robust understanding of:

Corporate governance principles , including familiarity with the King IV Report ;

The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and its application;

Policy implementation within public or quasi-public entities;

Anti-doping legislation, global trends, and ethical standards in sport.

Nominees are also expected to be held in high professional regard by their peers and demonstrate strong ethical values, accountability, and a commitment to upholding the integrity of South African sports.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) reaffirmed its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, encouraging nominations of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in alignment with government transformation objectives.

“This nomination process is an opportunity to ensure that the leadership overseeing anti-doping in sport reflects the diversity and talent of South Africa,” said Minister McKenzie.

Nomination Submission Requirements

To nominate a candidate for SAIDS Board membership, the following must be submitted:

A letter of nomination including the nominee’s full name, physical and contact details, and reasons for nomination; A comprehensive, updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) of the nominee with three contactable references; A signed personal statement by the nominee outlining their suitability and motivation for accepting the appointment; Certified copies of academic qualifications and South African ID document.

All nomination documents must be submitted via email to: 📧 BoardNominations.SAIDS@dsac.gov.za 📅 Deadline: 6 July 2025

Incomplete submissions will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If no communication is received within three months of the deadline, applicants should consider their nominations unsuccessful.

Remuneration and Governance

Appointed board members will be remunerated in accordance with National Treasury guidelines applicable to public entities. The board’s responsibilities include providing strategic guidance, ensuring compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, overseeing policy implementation, and maintaining institutional accountability.

About SAIDS

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is a public entity mandated to promote participation in sport free from the use of prohibited substances and methods. It plays a critical role in maintaining the integrity of sport in South Africa by enforcing national anti-doping policies, conducting testing, implementing education programmes, and ensuring compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

Need More Information?

For detailed information about the organization and its mandate, visit the SAIDS official website: 🌐 www.drugfreesport.org.za

Enquiries regarding the nomination process can be directed to: 📞 Mr Kgaogelo Phasha: 066 301 4653 📧 Email: Kgaogelop@dsac.gov.za

Advancing Clean and Ethical Sport in South Africa

This nomination call signals the government’s ongoing commitment to fostering a drug-free, transparent, and ethically governed sporting environment. With the 2025–2030 SAIDS Board term approaching, the Ministry seeks dedicated individuals who are ready to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in sport governance.