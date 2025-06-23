Tragedy Strikes: Tragic Suicide Bomb at Syrian Church

A somber Monday revealed the devastating aftermath of a suicide bomb attack on a church in Syria, pushing the death toll to 25. The attack, which occurred during a Divine Liturgy at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox church, has become a stark reminder of the violent tensions persisting in the region.

The incident marked the first attack of its kind in years, striking a significant blow against the fragile stability Syria has been striving to maintain. Over 350 worshippers were present when the gunman opened fire, further exacerbating the anxiety among minority groups in Syria.

Global condemnation swiftly followed, with the United States, European Union, and numerous Middle Eastern nations denouncing the attack. As President Ahmad al-Sharaa navigates the precarious political landscape post-Assad, the threat from extremist groups looms large, challenging efforts to promote inclusion and coexistence across religious divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)