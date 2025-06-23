Tragedy Strikes: Tragic Suicide Bomb at Syrian Church
A suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox church in Syria left 25 dead and 63 injured. The attack, the first of its kind in years, drew international condemnation as a terrorist act. The Syrian government faces challenges from extremist groups amid concerns for minority safety.
- Country:
- Syria
A somber Monday revealed the devastating aftermath of a suicide bomb attack on a church in Syria, pushing the death toll to 25. The attack, which occurred during a Divine Liturgy at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox church, has become a stark reminder of the violent tensions persisting in the region.
The incident marked the first attack of its kind in years, striking a significant blow against the fragile stability Syria has been striving to maintain. Over 350 worshippers were present when the gunman opened fire, further exacerbating the anxiety among minority groups in Syria.
Global condemnation swiftly followed, with the United States, European Union, and numerous Middle Eastern nations denouncing the attack. As President Ahmad al-Sharaa navigates the precarious political landscape post-Assad, the threat from extremist groups looms large, challenging efforts to promote inclusion and coexistence across religious divides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India’s Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism
Iran Executes Islamic State Militants After 2018 Attack
Terrorism has no religion, caste or creed; we don't support it: Mamata in Bengal assembly on resolution lauding armed forces.
SIA Conducts Raids in Poonch: Crackdown on Narco-Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Historic Stand Against Terrorism