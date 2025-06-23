Inferno at Punjab and Haryana High Court: A Call for Support

A fire wreaked havoc on the women's bar room at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, reportedly due to a short circuit, according to bar officials. The blaze also inflicted damage on two adjacent rooms, with firefighters swiftly responding to prevent further spread.

Sartej Singh Narula, President of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, hurried to the scene early in the morning following notification of the incident. "It is with deep regret that we inform the esteemed members of the Bar about the unfortunate fire," read a message to members from the executive committee. The estimated damages amount to Rs 35 lakh.

The Bar Association is diligently working towards restoring the damaged rooms and has called upon members, especially senior advocates, to donate generously to meet the substantial financial requirements for restoration. Donations should be submitted to the bar association's accounts office, as stated in their communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)