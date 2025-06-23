From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Arrests in the Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The Meghalaya Police have apprehended Lokendra Singh Tomar, the owner of a flat in Indore where Sonam Raghuvanshi hid after allegedly killing her husband, businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police announced the arrest, marking the eighth in the case.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hired hitmen, face allegations of conspiring to murder Raja Raghuvanshi. The body of the deceased was located in a gorge near a waterfall on June 2, more than a week after they were reported missing.

The Special Investigation Team broadened their operations to Madhya Pradesh, arresting additional individuals, including a property dealer and a security guard, further untangling the sophisticated plots leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)