Judicial Inquiry into Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka High Court appointed Senior Advocate S Susheela as amicus curiae in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case, which resulted in 11 deaths. The court will investigate the confidentiality of the government's reports and assess compensation for victims. Hearings are ongoing, with legal parties debating public transparency issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:51 IST
The Karnataka High Court has taken a significant step in addressing the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, appointing Senior Advocate S Susheela as amicus curiae to assist with the case. The incident, which coincided with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration, led to the deaths of 11 people.

Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi instructed that materials, including state government reports, be shared with Susheela. The aim is to determine whether these should remain confidential or be disclosed to other parties. The state government, represented by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, argued for confidentiality, fearing publicizing premature findings could impede ongoing inquiries.

The court is also considering victim compensation. Although no directives were issued yet, the bench emphasized adherence to compensation promises. Legal representatives from RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and event organizer DNA were present, responding to legal actions as the court proceeds with the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

