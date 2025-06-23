VP Dhankhar Lauds Savarkar’s Vision, Urges Strategic Unity for Rising Bharat

At the launch of the book “New World: 21st Century Global Order in India” authored by senior thinker and policymaker Dr. Ram Madhav, Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a comprehensive and forceful address in New Delhi, underlining the necessity of strategic realism, national unity, and indigenous thought traditions in shaping India’s global role in the 21st century.

Drawing inspiration from historical figures like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, ancient Indian texts, and contemporary geopolitical challenges, the Vice-President made a compelling case for India to redefine its global engagement model based on strength, civilizational values, and clarity of purpose.

Savarkar's Realism and the Global Order

In a rare and powerful invocation of Veer Savarkar’s geopolitical foresight, Shri Dhankhar noted the ideological imprint of Savarkar in Dr. Madhav’s new book. Describing Savarkar as a “staunch realist,” Dhankhar observed that Savarkar had long predicted the nature of the post-World War world—one in which nations act not on moral idealism, but on national interest.

He recalled that Savarkar dismissed utopian notions of international solidarity under institutions like the League of Nations and United Nations, which, according to him, failed to grant due recognition to one-sixth of humanity—India. “Imagine how prophetic he was,” Dhankhar remarked, referring to recent international events as proof of Savarkar’s warnings.

National Strength, Not Sentiment, Should Drive Global Posture

Addressing a distinguished gathering, Shri Dhankhar emphasized that India under the current leadership has evolved a non-negotiable commitment to national strength. “Strengthening Bharat is the governing philosophy of this government. It is spinally strong and immune to momentary criticism,” he said, warning against distractions and transient ideological narratives.

Referring to recent global crises and the weakening of multilateralism, he echoed Dr. Madhav’s concern over the romanticism that has diluted strategic clarity in Indian foreign policy. He urged a renewed focus on economic growth, internal unity, and policy realism.

A Civilizational Legacy of Strategy: From Kautilya to Ashoka

Contrary to earlier academic claims that India lacked a tradition of strategic thinking, Shri Dhankhar firmly asserted that India’s intellectual foundations are deeply strategic. Refuting American scholar George Tanham's thesis that India's Hindu philosophical background discouraged strategic planning, the Vice-President cited:

Kautilya’s Mandala Theory of foreign policy

Mahabharata’s Rajadharma and Dharmayudha principles

Ashokan diplomacy based on Dhamma

“These traditions,” he stated, “form an intellectual feast for policymakers today, providing ethical yet realistic models to navigate contemporary global chaos.”

Bharat’s Rise: Challenges and Opportunities

Shri Dhankhar painted a balanced picture of Bharat’s current strategic journey, lauding its achievements while warning of internal and external threats. Stressing Bharat’s peace-loving nature, he said, “We have never pursued expansionism in history. But today, global peace is alarmingly under threat. We must proceed with caution and conviction.”

He hailed the G20 presidency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially the inclusion of the African Union as a full member, as a “game-changing development” for the Global South. India, he argued, leads not by loud proclamations but by quiet, effective example—as evidenced in areas like digital public infrastructure.

Unity, Dialogue, and Intellectual Convergence Needed

Asserting that divisive forces—both internal and external—must not derail India’s trajectory, the Vice-President said, “The enemies are not within us. But a minuscule fraction, aligned with foreign interests, seek to divide us.” He condemned attempts to divide Indians over language, ideology, or identity, praising India's multilingual parliamentary culture that allows expression in 22 classical languages.

He issued a call for political temperature to come down, saying that India needs greater dialogue among political parties and intellectual convergence from think tanks of all ideological backgrounds.

Concluding Vision: Bharat as a Model Nation

Ending on a note of inclusive optimism, Shri Dhankhar reiterated India’s civilizational ideals: “सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः, सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः” (May all be happy, may all be free from illness)

He urged policymakers, scholars, and citizens alike to recognize that Bharat’s rise is not just economic or geopolitical, but spiritual and civilizational. “We are not creating Bharat—it wasn’t born on August 15, 1947. We simply regained our right to shape our destiny,” he concluded.

The launch of Ram Madhav’s book became more than a literary event; it served as a rallying cry for a confident, self-aware, and strategically poised Bharat, ready to assert its rightful place in the emerging global order.