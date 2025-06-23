Operation Alchemist: DRI Uncovers Gold Melting Syndicate in Mumbai
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has dismantled a gold melting operation in Mumbai, arresting seven members of a criminal syndicate. The group, linked to smuggled gold from Dubai, was caught converting gold into bars. A follow-up investigation revealed the involvement of carrier passengers in the smuggling process.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has cracked down on a gold melting operation based in south Mumbai, seizing gold worth Rs 8.93 crore. The central agency arrested seven individuals linked to a crime syndicate involved in smuggling gold from Dubai, officials announced on Monday.
Acting on specific intelligence, DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit launched 'Operation Alchemist' on Sunday night, targeting a facility in the Masjid Bunder area. The initial raid netted two suspects and 8.74 kg of gold bars, setting off a chain of arrests over the next hours.
Investigations found that the smuggled gold, brought into India through carrier passengers, was melted into bars at the facility. The operation included follow-up actions resulting in the apprehension of more syndicate members, solidifying the agency's case against those who managed the illicit trade. A comprehensive probe is ongoing to unearth more details.
