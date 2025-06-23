Yadava and Golla Kuruma Communities Demand Cabinet Representation

On Monday, members of the Yadava and Golla Kuruma communities stormed Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana's Congress stronghold, to demand representation in the state's cabinet.

Adorned in traditional attire, they arrived with sheep and goats, loudly voicing their demands for a cabinet berth and welfare measures amounting to Rs 5,000 crores.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud addressed the crowd, assuring that the demands would be communicated to party leadership and would receive due attention from Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari.

(With inputs from agencies.)