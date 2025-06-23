Yadava and Golla Kuruma Communities Demand Cabinet Representation
Members of the Yadava and Golla Kuruma communities staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, demanding representation in the Telangana state cabinet and welfare measures worth Rs 5,000 crores. Dressed in traditional attire, they emphasized their demands. Congress leaders assured them of attention to their concerns.
On Monday, members of the Yadava and Golla Kuruma communities stormed Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana's Congress stronghold, to demand representation in the state's cabinet.
Adorned in traditional attire, they arrived with sheep and goats, loudly voicing their demands for a cabinet berth and welfare measures amounting to Rs 5,000 crores.
State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud addressed the crowd, assuring that the demands would be communicated to party leadership and would receive due attention from Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari.
