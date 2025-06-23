Village Road Dispute Erupts in Gunfire, Injures Four

A fierce dispute erupted into violence in Jariaari village, Pratapgarh district, leaving four residents injured when shots were fired during a confrontation. The conflict began over a blocked road as villagers returned home on Monday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai reported that Rizwan, 25, was stopped by Veerbhan Singh during his drive home. The situation escalated with more villagers joining both sides, leading to Shiv Pratap Singh firing his licensed weapon, injuring Rizwan, Mir Alam, Mufeez, and Anees.

Police quickly arrived and transported the injured to a nearby health centre, where they were referred to a medical college for further care. An investigation has resulted in charges against 10 named individuals, and the hunt for suspects is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)