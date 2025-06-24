Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested for Fake Police Training
Shubham Singh was arrested on Monday for attending a police training course using fraudulent documents in Gonda. His fake appointment letter was discovered during a routine document verification. The court has placed him in 14-day judicial custody, and a detailed investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, a man from Rae Bareli, identified as Shubham Singh, was taken into custody on Monday for joining a police training course under false pretenses. Officials noticed discrepancies during document verification at the Police Lines in Gonda.
Singh attended the Police Joining Training Course (JTC) with a counterfeit appointment letter. His deception came to light when the documents of attending cadets were scrutinized, revealing the falsified credentials.
A complaint led to his arrest, with the accused being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Four persons, including wife, arrested in connection with Indore man's murder in Meghalaya: DGP I Nongrang.
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation
Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Arrests Amidst Tensions
Arrests Made in Alleged Conspiracy Behind Indore Man's Disappearance
Gujarat Police Rescue Child Workers, Arrest Factory Owner