Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested for Fake Police Training

Shubham Singh was arrested on Monday for attending a police training course using fraudulent documents in Gonda. His fake appointment letter was discovered during a routine document verification. The court has placed him in 14-day judicial custody, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:01 IST
Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested for Fake Police Training
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, a man from Rae Bareli, identified as Shubham Singh, was taken into custody on Monday for joining a police training course under false pretenses. Officials noticed discrepancies during document verification at the Police Lines in Gonda.

Singh attended the Police Joining Training Course (JTC) with a counterfeit appointment letter. His deception came to light when the documents of attending cadets were scrutinized, revealing the falsified credentials.

A complaint led to his arrest, with the accused being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025