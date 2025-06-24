Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested for Fake Police Training

In a startling revelation, a man from Rae Bareli, identified as Shubham Singh, was taken into custody on Monday for joining a police training course under false pretenses. Officials noticed discrepancies during document verification at the Police Lines in Gonda.

Singh attended the Police Joining Training Course (JTC) with a counterfeit appointment letter. His deception came to light when the documents of attending cadets were scrutinized, revealing the falsified credentials.

A complaint led to his arrest, with the accused being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)