Russia Urges De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions

Russia's foreign ministry has called for a ceasefire in the escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. They emphasize the need for political and diplomatic solutions, urging an end to acts of aggression and maintaining international law to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Russia's foreign ministry has made a fresh appeal for the de-escalation of armed conflict amidst rising tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The ministry's statement highlights the urgent need to halt hostilities and provocative actions.

In a message posted on Telegram, the ministry underscored the importance of returning to political and diplomatic routes of conflict resolution. They stressed adhering to international law as a crucial step.

Moreover, Russia condemned the unprovoked aggression displayed by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, denouncing their open attempts at regime change and violations of national sovereignty.

