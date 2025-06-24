Controversial Proposal: The Debate Over Selling Federal Public Lands

A Republican-driven initiative spearheaded by Utah Senator Mike Lee to mandate the sale of federal public lands is causing mixed reactions among Western state governors. This proposal, which is part of the broader GOP tax cut package, suggests selling more than 3,125 square miles of federal lands to states or other entities.

At a Western state governors' summit, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed concerns over the approach, highlighting the importance of public lands to New Mexican residents. Grisham emphasized the need for a process that prioritizes local interests over private sector sales.

While some see value in developing isolated parcels of land for housing and infrastructure, hundreds protested in Santa Fe against privatization of public lands. Protesters fear this move may sideline environmental and public access concerns. Meanwhile, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon indicated cautious support for state-led, responsible growth on federal lands.

