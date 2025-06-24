India's Data Revolution: Building Trust Through Quality

Niti Aayog on Tuesday stressed the essential need for robust data quality to bolster digital governance, cultivate public trust, and ensure efficient service delivery in India. Releasing its latest quarterly insights series, 'Future Front', the think-tank underscored the challenges that poor data quality presents.

The report, titled 'India's Data Imperative: The Pivot Towards Quality', explores widespread data quality issues. It introduces a Data-Quality Scorecard and Maturity Framework, aiming to measure, track, and enhance data quality, setting a roadmap for digital transformation.

Highlighting that India's digital future depends on trust, not just infrastructure, the report states that quality data is central to public confidence and the success of the country's AI ecosystem. Released by Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, the document calls for states to lead by example, emphasizing capacity building and leadership in data quality management.

(With inputs from agencies.)