Iran Declares Victory: Israel's Unilateral Ceasefire

In a robust declaration on Tuesday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council asserted that Israel was compelled to accept a unilateral ceasefire, marking a significant political maneuver in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

The council's announcement articulated Iran's perception of the ceasefire as a defeat for Israel, with implications for regional stability and power dynamics.

Furthermore, the council underscored the readiness of Iranian armed forces to deliver decisive responses to any further provocations, maintaining a vigilant stance amid fluctuating tensions.

