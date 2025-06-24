Left Menu

Iran Declares Victory: Israel's Unilateral Ceasefire

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has claimed that Israel had to accept a unilateral ceasefire, declaring it a victory for Iran. The council emphasized that Iranian armed forces are ready to respond forcefully to any future aggressions, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:23 IST
Iran Declares Victory: Israel's Unilateral Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a robust declaration on Tuesday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council asserted that Israel was compelled to accept a unilateral ceasefire, marking a significant political maneuver in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

The council's announcement articulated Iran's perception of the ceasefire as a defeat for Israel, with implications for regional stability and power dynamics.

Furthermore, the council underscored the readiness of Iranian armed forces to deliver decisive responses to any further provocations, maintaining a vigilant stance amid fluctuating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025