Saudi Arabia Executes Terror Cell Members Amidst Heightened Security

In a move underscoring its stringent stance against terrorism, Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the execution of two citizens linked to a terrorist cell.

According to the interior ministry, the executed individuals had planned a suicide bombing at one of the kingdom's military bases, although the timeline of any such attack remains undisclosed.

The ministry's statement did not clarify whether these executions are connected to the current regional tensions, leaving several questions unanswered amid a backdrop of heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)