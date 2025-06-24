Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Executes Terror Cell Members Amidst Heightened Security

Saudi Arabia has executed two citizens for joining a terrorist cell planning a suicide bombing at a military base. The timing of the attack remains undisclosed. The execution's potential link to regional tensions was unspecified in the interior ministry's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move underscoring its stringent stance against terrorism, Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the execution of two citizens linked to a terrorist cell.

According to the interior ministry, the executed individuals had planned a suicide bombing at one of the kingdom's military bases, although the timeline of any such attack remains undisclosed.

The ministry's statement did not clarify whether these executions are connected to the current regional tensions, leaving several questions unanswered amid a backdrop of heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

