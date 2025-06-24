Thief Paraded with Shoe Garland in Dramatic Arrest
In a dramatic incident, a thief was caught and paraded with a garland of shoes after being apprehended outside a city hospital. The accused, part of a recently busted gang, was under drug influence. He was identified by a robbery victim, leading to a chase and arrest by the police.
A thief in the city was subjected to public humiliation after being caught outside a hospital, adorned with a garland of shoes, and paraded through the streets.
The suspect, part of a notorious gang recently dismantled by authorities, was under the influence of drugs at the time of capture. He was recognized by a man he had previously robbed, resulting in a confrontation.
Police responding to the scuffle managed to arrest the suspect after a chase, during which local youths assisted in holding him down. The thief's arrest marks the second public display involving criminals in Jammu this month.
