Thief Paraded with Shoe Garland in Dramatic Arrest

In a dramatic incident, a thief was caught and paraded with a garland of shoes after being apprehended outside a city hospital. The accused, part of a recently busted gang, was under drug influence. He was identified by a robbery victim, leading to a chase and arrest by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A thief in the city was subjected to public humiliation after being caught outside a hospital, adorned with a garland of shoes, and paraded through the streets.

The suspect, part of a notorious gang recently dismantled by authorities, was under the influence of drugs at the time of capture. He was recognized by a man he had previously robbed, resulting in a confrontation.

Police responding to the scuffle managed to arrest the suspect after a chase, during which local youths assisted in holding him down. The thief's arrest marks the second public display involving criminals in Jammu this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

