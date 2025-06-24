UN Condemns Civilian Impact Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urges Legal Compliance

The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran and the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran have issued an urgent plea for restraint and compliance with international humanitarian law, as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in severe civilian casualties, displacement, and widespread psychological trauma.

The latest hostilities erupted on 13 June with waves of Israeli airstrikes targeting locations across Iran. These strikes intensified over the weekend as the United States conducted coordinated attacks on nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran responded with retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli cities and military installations.

Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Toll

According to Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, at least 400 civilians have been killed as of 21 June, including 54 women and children, with over 3,056 reported injuries. Human rights monitors report even higher figures—865 fatalities and 3,396 injuries—suggesting a worsening humanitarian crisis. In Israel, at least 24 people have died, and 1,217 have been injured by Iranian strikes, according to Israeli officials.

Among the Iranian dead are three humanitarian workers from the Iranian Red Crescent and dozens of residents of a bombed apartment block in Tehran. Infrastructure critical to civilian wellbeing—such as a hospital in Kermanshah and a clinic for children with autism—has also been damaged or destroyed. Israel claims it is targeting military infrastructure, but UN experts noted that attacks on the Iranian state broadcasting agency (IRIB) and targeted killings of scientists raise serious concerns about violations of the principle of distinction under international law.

Displacement and Infrastructural Collapse

The impact on urban civilian life has been devastating. The UN report notes that millions have fled cities like Tehran, leading to widespread internal displacement. In many cases, civilians have received no effective warnings before attacks. Urban areas lack adequate bomb shelters, and restricted fuel supplies have further complicated evacuation efforts. As a result, the civilian population has become increasingly vulnerable, not only to violence but also to disease, food insecurity, and lack of medical care.

Hospitals are overflowing, medical supplies are critically low, and health systems are on the brink of collapse. Overburdened emergency services are unable to respond effectively to the flood of injuries, exacerbating the already grim mortality rate.

Internet Blackouts and Communication Breakdown

On 18 June, Iran’s Ministry of Communications imposed widespread restrictions on internet access and messaging applications, citing national security concerns. However, the blackout has severely hindered emergency response coordination and cut off civilians from critical communication channels. Families have been separated, and accurate information about safe evacuation routes or bomb shelters has become nearly impossible to disseminate.

UN officials emphasized that the blackout has not only endangered lives but also created a fog of war that prevents the global community from fully understanding the scale of suffering inside Iran.

Legal and Human Rights Concerns Mount

UN experts expressed deep concern over the use of loosely defined national security laws that allow for severe penalties, including death sentences. Reports have emerged of arbitrary arrests of journalists, activists, and social media users accused of espionage or collaboration with Israel. The execution of two individuals under these charges and fast-tracked trials signal a troubling erosion of due process and judicial standards.

Furthermore, detainees housed in prisons located near military targets remain at high risk. The Fact-Finding Mission has called on Iranian authorities to immediately relocate prisoners to safer locations and uphold their obligation to protect those in state custody.

Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Both Israel and Iran have obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. The UN has reiterated the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, which are central to lawful conduct during armed conflict. The reported targeting of civilian areas without effective warnings, combined with the high civilian death toll and destruction of non-military sites, suggests repeated violations of these principles.

The Israeli government maintains that it is pursuing legitimate military targets linked to Iran’s nuclear program and regional proxies. However, UN experts stress that even legitimate military objectives must be pursued with measures to minimize harm to civilians.

Call for De-escalation and Regional Stability

The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has sent shockwaves across the region, with fears of a wider regional war involving other actors. The UN has appealed for all parties to immediately cease hostilities and recommit to diplomatic avenues. The suffering of ordinary citizens—trapped between warring nations—must not be ignored.

“This conflict is exacting a catastrophic toll on civilians,” said the Special Rapporteur. “The international community must act urgently to uphold international law, protect human life, and demand accountability for violations.”

A Region on the Brink

As the situation continues to deteriorate, the UN’s call represents a critical attempt to stem the bloodshed and restore some measure of humanity amidst a spiraling war. Whether international appeals for restraint will be heeded remains uncertain, but what is clear is that millions of lives are at stake—and the cost of inaction could be devastating.