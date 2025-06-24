Sabotage Fears: Dutch Rail Power Outage Amid NATO Summit

Dutch authorities have launched an investigation into a possible sabotage of the rail network after a power outage caused disruptions near Schiphol Airport as a NATO summit commenced in the Netherlands.

Caretaker Justice Minister David van Weel highlighted the likelihood of intentional damage to 30 rail cables, potentially implicating activist groups or state-sponsored actors.

Rail services between Schiphol and Amsterdam were halted, while leaders arriving for the summit traveled via motorcade. The heightened security operation, Orange Shield, involves about 27,000 police officers and 10,000 defense personnel, securing the venue and surrounding areas.

