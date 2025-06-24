Sabotage Fears: Dutch Rail Power Outage Amid NATO Summit
Dutch authorities are investigating potential sabotage on the rail network after a power outage affected train services near Schiphol Airport during a NATO summit. Investigators suspect intentional fire damage to rail cables. Security has intensified, with a large-scale operation underway to protect international leaders amid cyber threats.
Dutch authorities have launched an investigation into a possible sabotage of the rail network after a power outage caused disruptions near Schiphol Airport as a NATO summit commenced in the Netherlands.
Caretaker Justice Minister David van Weel highlighted the likelihood of intentional damage to 30 rail cables, potentially implicating activist groups or state-sponsored actors.
Rail services between Schiphol and Amsterdam were halted, while leaders arriving for the summit traveled via motorcade. The heightened security operation, Orange Shield, involves about 27,000 police officers and 10,000 defense personnel, securing the venue and surrounding areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation
Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
Father Demands CBI Investigation into Indore Couple Case, Accuses Meghalaya Police of Fabrication
Kaleshwaram Project Controversy: Shifts, Criticisms, and Investigations
Data Theft Sparks Investigation in Bihar Legislative Council