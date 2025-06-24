Tensions Flare: Israel's Strike on Tehran Pushes Ceasefire to Breaking Point

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a military strike on Tehran, alleging Iranian missile fire had breached a ceasefire recently declared by U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite Katz's assertions, Iranian sources refuted claims of any missile launches against Israel, adding complexity to the fragile ceasefire agreement.

Tensions have escalated despite the ceasefire's intent to halt hostilities, as both Israel and Iran trade accusations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised U.S. support in targeting Iran's nuclear program, while Iran's Supreme National Security Council asserted readiness to retaliate against any aggression.

Amid conflicting narratives, global markets reacted optimistically to hopes of de-escalation. Nevertheless, the confrontation's developments underscore the volatility that continues to threaten stability in the region, with lingering doubt around the ceasefire's sustainability and broader geopolitical implications.

