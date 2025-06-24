Tensions Flare: Israel's Strike on Tehran Pushes Ceasefire to Breaking Point
Israel orders military action against Tehran following alleged Iranian missile fire, despite a ceasefire arranged by President Trump. Both nations dispute claims of violations, casting doubts over peace efforts. Concurrently, Israel touts successful operations against Iran's nuclear capabilities, with global reactions oscillating between relief and concern.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a military strike on Tehran, alleging Iranian missile fire had breached a ceasefire recently declared by U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite Katz's assertions, Iranian sources refuted claims of any missile launches against Israel, adding complexity to the fragile ceasefire agreement.
Tensions have escalated despite the ceasefire's intent to halt hostilities, as both Israel and Iran trade accusations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised U.S. support in targeting Iran's nuclear program, while Iran's Supreme National Security Council asserted readiness to retaliate against any aggression.
Amid conflicting narratives, global markets reacted optimistically to hopes of de-escalation. Nevertheless, the confrontation's developments underscore the volatility that continues to threaten stability in the region, with lingering doubt around the ceasefire's sustainability and broader geopolitical implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
