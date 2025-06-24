Left Menu

Phone-Tapping Scandal Unfolds in Telangana: Allegations Fly High

BJP leaders in Telangana have made allegations of illegal phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. The phone tapping, linked to political surveillance, is under police investigation. Accusations involve unauthorized monitoring and political manipulation. BJP demands a CBI probe, claiming the state government's investigations are sluggish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:43 IST
Phone-Tapping Scandal Unfolds in Telangana: Allegations Fly High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, BJP leaders have leveled serious allegations against the former BRS regime, accusing it of illegal phone tapping. The accusations involve unauthorized surveillance connected to political activities.

Prominent BJP figures, including MP Eatala Rajender, claim evidence was presented, showing that phones were tapped during critical electoral phases. These developments have prompted calls for an unbiased investigation, with demands for the case to be handed over to the CBI.

The investigation targets former officials, including the ex-Special Intelligence Bureau chief. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion on political surveillance's ethical implications and the necessity of legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025