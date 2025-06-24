Phone-Tapping Scandal Unfolds in Telangana: Allegations Fly High

In Telangana, BJP leaders have leveled serious allegations against the former BRS regime, accusing it of illegal phone tapping. The accusations involve unauthorized surveillance connected to political activities.

Prominent BJP figures, including MP Eatala Rajender, claim evidence was presented, showing that phones were tapped during critical electoral phases. These developments have prompted calls for an unbiased investigation, with demands for the case to be handed over to the CBI.

The investigation targets former officials, including the ex-Special Intelligence Bureau chief. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion on political surveillance's ethical implications and the necessity of legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)