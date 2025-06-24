Outrage in Odisha: Dalit Men Tortured Over Cattle Smuggling Allegations
In Odisha's Ganjam district, two Dalit men were allegedly tortured over false accusations of cattle smuggling, sparking national outrage. The Congress condemned the incident, linking it to increased violence in BJP-governed states. A fact-finding committee was established to investigate the assault and proposed extortion by assailants.
Amid protests and political unrest, the Congress on Tuesday decried the alleged torture of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district over suspicions of cattle smuggling. The incident has provoked widespread condemnation, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra describing it as an affront to constitutional values.
The victims, Babula Nayak and Bulu Nayak, were allegedly tonsured, forced to consume grass and drain water, and subjected to further humiliation after being accused by self-styled 'cow protectors'. Nine individuals were arrested following a police report.
Congress has formed a committee to probe the incident. Preliminary police investigations suggest extortion was a possible motive rather than animal protection. The shocking incident has sparked a demand for urgent action against the perpetrators.
