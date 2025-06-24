Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Dalit Men Tortured Over Cattle Smuggling Allegations

In Odisha's Ganjam district, two Dalit men were allegedly tortured over false accusations of cattle smuggling, sparking national outrage. The Congress condemned the incident, linking it to increased violence in BJP-governed states. A fact-finding committee was established to investigate the assault and proposed extortion by assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:47 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Dalit Men Tortured Over Cattle Smuggling Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid protests and political unrest, the Congress on Tuesday decried the alleged torture of two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district over suspicions of cattle smuggling. The incident has provoked widespread condemnation, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra describing it as an affront to constitutional values.

The victims, Babula Nayak and Bulu Nayak, were allegedly tonsured, forced to consume grass and drain water, and subjected to further humiliation after being accused by self-styled 'cow protectors'. Nine individuals were arrested following a police report.

Congress has formed a committee to probe the incident. Preliminary police investigations suggest extortion was a possible motive rather than animal protection. The shocking incident has sparked a demand for urgent action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025