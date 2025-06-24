Left Menu

Tragic Betrayal: Man Allegedly Sells Wife to Settle Debt in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a man allegedly ''sold'' his wife to a friend to repay a Rs 50,000 debt. The friend later raped the woman. Police registered a 'zero' FIR and initiated an investigation. Both men are currently absconding as authorities continue their search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a man is accused of selling his wife to a friend to settle a Rs 50,000 debt, leading to her rape, according to police reports.

A 'zero' FIR was filed at a women's police station in Indore due to the seriousness of the crime, and the case was transferred to the Dhar police for further action.

Authorities report that the accused husband, facing mounting debts from gambling, coerced his wife into a physical relationship with his creditor. A search is underway for the absconding men as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

