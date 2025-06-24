Tragic Betrayal: Man Allegedly Sells Wife to Settle Debt in Madhya Pradesh

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a man is accused of selling his wife to a friend to settle a Rs 50,000 debt, leading to her rape, according to police reports.

A 'zero' FIR was filed at a women's police station in Indore due to the seriousness of the crime, and the case was transferred to the Dhar police for further action.

Authorities report that the accused husband, facing mounting debts from gambling, coerced his wife into a physical relationship with his creditor. A search is underway for the absconding men as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)