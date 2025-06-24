Alleged Assault in Udaipur: French Tourist Targeted

In a shocking incident, a French tourist was allegedly raped in Udaipur after being lured from a party to an apartment. The accused, identified as Siddharth, is at large, prompting an active search by authorities.

The alleged assault occurred in the Badgaon Police Station area, where the victim had recently arrived from Delhi. She met the accused at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro, Tiger Hill, after which she was invited under false pretenses to his apartment, where the crime took place.

The victim is receiving treatment in a private hospital, while Udaipur police conduct a detailed investigation to apprehend the suspect. A case has been registered, and the search for the absconding perpetrator continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)