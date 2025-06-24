Ceasefire Tensions: A Fragile Peace Between Israel and Iran

In a tense climate marked by accusations and counterclaims, Israel and Iran have embraced a ceasefire after 12 days of intense conflict. The truce, brokered amidst international concern, has been marred by allegations of violations from both sides.

Israel, under the directive of its Defence Minister, reportedly launched strikes on Tehran in response to what it describes as a breach of the ceasefire. Iran, however, has denied any missile activity, calling the Israeli charges baseless.

Despite the underlying tensions, a collective sigh of relief was felt globally, especially as financial markets responded positively. Observers remain hopeful yet cautious about the potential for a sustained peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)