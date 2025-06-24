Ceasefire Tensions: A Fragile Peace Between Israel and Iran
Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire after 12 days of conflict, though reports indicate early violations. Tensions remain as Israel accuses Iran of missile attacks, which Iran denies. Both nations express relief yet remain vigilant. Global markets react positively, hopeful for lasting peace.
In a tense climate marked by accusations and counterclaims, Israel and Iran have embraced a ceasefire after 12 days of intense conflict. The truce, brokered amidst international concern, has been marred by allegations of violations from both sides.
Israel, under the directive of its Defence Minister, reportedly launched strikes on Tehran in response to what it describes as a breach of the ceasefire. Iran, however, has denied any missile activity, calling the Israeli charges baseless.
Despite the underlying tensions, a collective sigh of relief was felt globally, especially as financial markets responded positively. Observers remain hopeful yet cautious about the potential for a sustained peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Advocating Peace and Water Security
Amarnath Yatra: A Message of Peace for Kashmir
Resurgence of Peace: A Decade of Decline in Indian Internal Conflicts
Tehran Prepares Counter-Proposal Amid Standoff with U.S. Over Nuclear Deal
Claudia Sheinbaum Addresses Protests: A Call for Peace Amid U.S. Immigration Tensions