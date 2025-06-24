Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: A Fragile Peace Between Israel and Iran

Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire after 12 days of conflict, though reports indicate early violations. Tensions remain as Israel accuses Iran of missile attacks, which Iran denies. Both nations express relief yet remain vigilant. Global markets react positively, hopeful for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense climate marked by accusations and counterclaims, Israel and Iran have embraced a ceasefire after 12 days of intense conflict. The truce, brokered amidst international concern, has been marred by allegations of violations from both sides.

Israel, under the directive of its Defence Minister, reportedly launched strikes on Tehran in response to what it describes as a breach of the ceasefire. Iran, however, has denied any missile activity, calling the Israeli charges baseless.

Despite the underlying tensions, a collective sigh of relief was felt globally, especially as financial markets responded positively. Observers remain hopeful yet cautious about the potential for a sustained peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

